Kumar Ketkar makes the cut to get Rajya Sabha ticket from Congress

The Congress has given a Rajya Sabha ticket to Kumar Ketkar, a staunch Gandhi family loyalist and veteran journalist from Mumbai

Kumar Ketkar. Pic/YouTube screengrab

The Congress has given a Rajya Sabha ticket to, a staunch Gandhi family loyalist and veteran journalist from Mumbai. He will file his nomination today. Ketkar's victory is certain as his party has sufficient votes for electing one candidate. Sources said this was long overdue for Ketkar. The party chose him over heavyweights from Maharashtra who wanted yet another term.

Ketkar, 72, who has edited Marathi dailies like Loksatta and Maharashtra Times, has been a left-liberal Congress supporter throughout his career. He endorses the Emergency and never misses an opportunity to defend the Gandhi family. Ketkar is also the president of the Mumbai Press Club.

