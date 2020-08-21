Kumkum Bhagya actress Naina Singh confirmed to be on Bigg Boss 14?

Diehard fans of the controversial reality TV show Bigg Boss are waiting with bated breath to know who will be locked inside the house this time around. It's the 14th season of BB this year, and things are only expected to get even more explosive. Season 13 of Bigg Boss was a rollercoaster ride indeed, with TV heartthrob Sidharth Shukla winning the coveted trophy and model-actor Asim Riaz coming up as the runner-up.

Now, according to a report in Tellychakkar, Kumkum Bhagya actress Naina Singh, who plays Rhea Mehra on the show, has been confirmed as one of the contestants who will be an inmate on Bigg Boss 14. Sources close to the development informed the portal that 'the deal is pretty confirmed and in high probability, we see Naina in Bigg Boss 14.'

Also, according to the report, two other contestants have been confirmed for the season - actresses Jasmin Bhasin and Nalini Negi. Salman Khan's discovery Sneha Ullal has also been approached for the upcoming season.

Speaking of Naina Singh, the actress has also been a past winner on the reality show Splitsvilla and was a finalist in finalist in India's Next Superstars.

Sharing her thoughts on the upcoming season, Manisha Sharma, Chief Content Officer, Hindi Mass Entertainment, Viacom18, said, "Bigg Boss is not just a show but an extravaganza that drives pop culture and conversations in this country. The show has every year garnered unparalleled patronage from our viewers and partners, each seeking to be a part of the category-defining show. This year we know that our audience had to face many challenges. But the new season of Bigg Boss will serve as a perfect antidote and give a fitting retort to 2020 - Ab Paltega Scene, Kyunki BB dega 2020 ko Jawaab being the intent."

