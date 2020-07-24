Will Sneha Ullal be Salman Khan's favourite in Bigg Boss 14?

Salman Khan's discovery Sneha Ullal has been approached for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss. The show is hosted by her mentor and that could be the actor's sole reason to be on the reality show. She starred opposite the superstar in Lucky: No Time for Love (2005) and went on to do some forgettable films. Sneha has also delivered commercially successful films in Tollywood naming Ullasamga Utsahamga, Simha, Ala Modalaindi among others.

Last year, Sneha in a chat had also revealed how she wants to come back to the business. The actress said that she wishes to explore feature films as well as Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms. "I was so waiting for this time to come where women are free, liberated to do anything in the business, not only acting but filmmaking, producing everything. When I started in 2005, things were very different," Sneha had told IANS.

Later, she veered towards the South. If the Aishwarya Rai Bachchan lookalike signs on the dotted line, this would probably be her way back into Bollywood. Considering Sallu is known to cast his favourites, we know who is getting the next offer in one of his upcoming productions, right?

A lot is being talked about the upcoming season of Bigg Boss. The makers of Bigg Boss 14 are gearing up for the next season with the superstar host, but with a certain twist. The coronavirus pandemic has forced the makers to tweak certain rules for the contestants. Reportedly, the Bigg Boss makers have even made amends to the contestant policies and contract in the view of the pandemic situation. The contestants will be eliminated on basis of their hygiene, and their temperatures will be checked on a daily basis.

Speaking to mid-day, a source had said, "The participants will be a mix of celebrities and commoners. The team has shortlisted 30 people, of which 16 will enter the Bigg Boss house. The 16 contestants, comprising 13 celebrities and three commoners, will be tested for COVID-19 before being sent inside the house. The set, as well as the items inside the house, will be sanitised. The set will be constructed at Film City, and Salman will travel from his Bandra residence for the shoot. Only on Saturdays, will he be at his chalet".

