Kumkum Bhagya's Shikha Singh shares first picture of her baby girl; says 'you are heavenly, angelic, dramatic'

For a long time, Kumkum Bhagya actress Shikha Singh Shah was flaunting her baby bump on social media and also pictures with her hubby Karan Shah that were all about love and happiness. Fans were waiting for the day when they announce the good news. In June, the couple welcomed a baby girl in their world. Though she teased fans with pictures of her baby girl, she did not introduce her to the world with a clear picture.

Now after two months, Sikha has finally unveiled the face of baby Alayna and delighted fans with an adorable picture of her. She shared a heart-melting picture with her little princess on her Instagram handle. In the picture, she can be seen admiring her little bundle of joy by kissing her nose. She also penned a beautiful note for her daughter. She wrote, "The way you look at me makes me wonder, what did I do to have you in my life. You are heavenly, angelic, dramatic, and somewhat forever hungry. I will love every bit of you and will always keep on loving you till my last breath and beyond (sic)".

This was followed by another beautiful picture of her daughter sleeping peacefully. "Hips don’t lie (sic)", she captioned the picture. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram Hips don’t lie ðÂÂÂ A post shared by Shikha Singh Shah (@shikhasingh) onAug 18, 2020 at 11:38pm PDT

Adorable pictures, isn't it?

In an earlier interview, Shikha revealed the name they have given to the newborn. She spoke, "We are naming her Alayna Singh Shah. During our trip to the Maldives in February, we had decided that if we have a daughter, this would be her name. This was the first name we both agreed upon, and after that, throughout the pregnancy, we called our baby,'Al'."

The actress even took to her Instagram story to share a picture of a baby cot and wrote- Baby "Alayna" says Thank you for all the love." (sic) This was followed by a pink heart. Have a look:

She had even taken to her account to share how she couldn't wait to introduce to all of her fans and meet "Al". Here is the heartfelt post:

Before this, the actress had shared a couple of photos on Instagram flaunting her baby bump and looking super pretty while doing so! Sharing the pictures, Shikha simply wrote, "Boom Boom Ciao (sic)", with a firecracker emoji.

View this post on Instagram Boom Boom Ciao ðÂÂ¥ A post shared by Shikha Singh Shah (@shikhasingh) onApr 22, 2020 at 10:46am PDT

In an earlier interview, the actress even talked about the current COVID-19 crisis and how they had taken all the necessary precautions to ensure the child's safety. She said, "Karan and I had taken all the precautions we could throughout our pregnancy. We wore masks constantly, sanitised ourselves and did all household chores. God has been kind as everything went smooth. The baby has arrived and we are both fine. The hospital is also taking very good care. They are meticulous and sanitising the area very well."

