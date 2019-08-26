Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Esha Deol walks the ramp with daughter Radhya Takhtani

bollywood-fashion

On day five of the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019, Esha Deol walked the ramp with her daughter Radhya Takhtani.

Esha Deol with daughter Radhya Takhtani. All Photos: Yogen Shah

On day five of the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019, actress Esha Deol walked the ramp for brand Hamleys ramp camp. The runway was decorated with teddy bears, a yellow-coloured playing staircase and colourful blocks with other toys while the gorgeous mothers walked the ramp with their children at the fashion gala at a plush hotel in Lower Parel, Mumbai.

Mommy Esha Deol was seen donning denim shorts with red top and a black leather bomber. With wavy tresses let loose, danglers and subtle nude makeup, Esha symbolised beauty. Well, not to miss those black strappy heels, wearing which, the Dhoom actress has lifted daughter Radhya Takhtani in her arms. The baby was seen in a pink frock with adorable shoes. One cannot miss the black spot on the side of Radhya's forehead, the mark to prevent the daughter from evil eyes.

Take a look at the lovely pictures from the Lakme Fashion Show:

Esha Deol also shared pictures and videos from the fashion week with her daughter on Instagram account. She captioned the post to be Radhya's first ramp walk and expressed her excitement about the same.

On the personal front, Esha became a mommy for the second time with daughter Miraya. Soon after delivering, she coloured her hair and shared the picture on Instagram. Least did the actress know that she would be at the receiving end of some schooling. Esha was trolled for colouring her hair after conceiving the child because the chemical in the hair colour would turn harmful to the child while breast-feeding.

Esha Deol got married to businessman Bharat Takhtani in 2012 and are parents to two daughters - Radhya (2017) and Miraya (2019).

See Photos: Hema Malini is a happy grandma as she cuddles with baby Miraya

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates