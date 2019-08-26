Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Kangana Ranaut shines in satin; Malaika oozes oomph

bollywood-fashion

On day five, Kangana Ranaut and Malaika Arora spread their charm at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019.

Kangana Ranaut and Malaika Arora at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019. All Photos: Yogen Shah

On its fifth and final day of the long-running fashion event - Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 - we saw a host of Bollywood celebs walk the ramp. While Katrina Kaif opened LFW 2019 by walking for ace designer Manish Malhotra, on its last day, actresses like Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora, Genelia Deshmukh, Pooja Batra, Delnaaz Irani graced the ramp.

Kangana Ranaut walked the runway for designer Disha Patil and the Manikarnika actress looked like the '70s beauty in the grey satin off-shoulder blouse, heavily embellished lehenga and silver accessories.

Take a look at the photos here:

Kangana Ranaut talking about her Rs 600 saree which made headline recently, told IANS at the event: "I'm happy, people have noticed it. I tell the fashion industry we, as a generation, are over consuming resources. We got to be considerate. Also, the shaming (of people) for repeating outfits and recycling fabrics should be stopped"

Malaika Arora, who impresses us and her followers with her daily gym and yoga routines, and sports attires. Here's a change from them - a delight to their eyes, Malaika Arora looked ethereal in a wine coloured ethnic wear. Her plunging neckline blouse paired with a thigh-high slit floral embossed skirt with a hint of sequin added a lot of drama to the ramp. She walked the ramp for the designer duo - Diya and Rajvvir. No brownies in guessing that she oozed oomph on the stage and looked sultry.

The other picture had her with designers Diya and Rajvvir, whom she walked for.

Apart from Kangana and Malaika, the other celebrities that walked the ramp on day five are Genelia Deshmukh, Pooja Batra, Neha Sharma, Soha Ali Khan, and a few others to name. Actress Pooja Batra, who recently got married to Nawab Shah, walked the ramp for designer Rina Dhaka. Not just her, television actress Delnaaz Irani also stunned everyone by walking for Rina. While Pooja showed her charm on the runway, husband Nawab Shah came to cheer his wife. We so wish to see this amazing pair walk the ramp hand-in-hand.



Pooja Batra and Delnaaz Irani at LFW 2019.



Genelia Deshmukh spelt elegance and royalty in this creation by fashion designer Saroj Jalan.

In a nutshell, day five of the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 was a star-studded one, where the celebrities exuded their charm.

