Lasagna lovin'

Lasagna, possibly the oldest type of edible pasta, originated in Naples as early as the 14th-century, comprising layers of locally sourced sausage, small fried meatballs, hard-boiled eggs, ricotta and mozzarella cheese, and had Neapolitan ragù, a meat sauce.

This was baked after being placed between sheets of fermented dough. Today, this comfort food, which was named the New York Times' Dish of the Year,

continues to woo every kind of foodie who roots for this much-loved dish.

Follow this trail to check out some of the most homely options across Mumbai.

Best of both worlds

You can either stick to your diet with their vegetarian variant which has tomato salsa, mushroom, zucchini, spinach, bell pepper, broccoli and baby corn, or indulge with their non-vegetarian option, which hits closer home to the authentic Italian version of it. With minced chicken, tomato salsa and cheese sauce, mushroom, zucchini, spinach, bell pepper, broccoli and baby corn, it's indulgent and you can also add extra toppings.

At The Homemade Cafe & Bar, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu. Also at Andheri West.

Time 11 am to 1 am

Call 9987721543

Cost Rs 395 onwards

Veggie high

With pasta sheets made using wheat flour, beetroot reduction, salt and olive oil, this eatery focuses on a healthy variant, with a filling made with carrots, zucchini, squash, mushrooms, roasted tomato, caramelised onions, garlic, cauliflower, basil, gruyere cheese and tomato concasse. "We wanted to make it wholesome. The locally sourced seasonal veggies layered with the pasta sheets tossed

in beetroot pulp not only adds a touch of rouge to the dish, but also brings in additional nutrition and fibre from the beetroot itself," says Subhash Shirke, executive chef, Neighbourhood Hospitality.

At The Pantry, Yeshwant Chambers, Military Square Lane, Kala Ghoda.

Time 8.30 am to 11.30 pm

Call 22700082

Cost Rs 375

Keeping it simple

With creamed leeks, mushrooms, sweet potato and cheddar, the baked lasagna also comes with a non-vegetarian option, both of which keep the recipe simple and authentic. "This is a healthy but still delicious and indulgent dish, which makes it popular among patrons," says Rachel Goenka of The Chocolate Spoon Company.

At The Sassy Spoon, Delphi Building, Delphi Building, 1st Floor, B-Wing, Orchard Ave, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai. Also at Nariman Point.

Time 12 pm to 12 am

Call 50646328

Cost Rs 495

Healthy desi dose

This combination of oven-roasted butternut squash, garlic and olive wilted spinach, red cabbage, pineapple slaw and creamy goat cheese layered inside thin parmesan and multigrain kulcha, and then baked, is healthy and desi.

At Aromas Café and Bistro, Linking Road, Bandra West.

Time 8 am to 1 am

Call 66940050

Cost Rs 449 onwards

Subtly sustainable

Hand-rolled pasta sheets with basil, spinach, celery and parsley, layered meticulously with parmesan white sauce and fresh mozzarella, pine nuts and basil cream, comprise the lasagna verde served at this Santacruz eatery. This not only adds subtle flavours but also makes use of green leftovers. "The idea was to make a dish which could use the extra herbs, celery leaves, parsley stock in a distinct way. The scrap leaves are blanched, pureed and added to pasta dough," chef Aabhas Mehrotra says.

At Sorrentina by Foodhall, Foodhall@Linking Road, Santacruz West.

Time 12 pm to 12 am

Call 26065370

Cost Rs 750

Guilt-free indulgence

With vegetarian and chicken options that also come in gluten-free options, this Bandra café, known for its healthy fare, lives up to its reputation with a scrumptious, guilt-free in-house tomato sauce, herbs and pesto cream preparation. They also have a lentil lasagna that's vegan and gluten-free.

At Birdsong - The Organic Cafe, shop 1-5, Waroda Road, Hill Road, Bandra West.

Time 9.30 am to 11 pm

Call 50646304

Cost Rs 450 onwards

Kimchi curious

This fusion preparation with minced lamb filling cooked in smoked tomato sauce, with undertones of umami from gochujang paste, is ideal for those who love their kimchi, which makes it to this crossover dish. "We were trying to perfect our in-house kimchi recipe. We switched the tomatoes for the kimchi in our lamb lasagna and it became a fresh take on a classic, crossing the boundaries of cuisines. It adds spicy and umami flavours," says chef Gresham Fernandes.

At Salt Water Café, 87, Chapel Road, Bandstand, Bandra West.

Time 9 am to 1 am

Call 8657531985

Cost Rs 350

Beer ricotta, anyone?

Offering an eggplant parmesan option with homemade beer ricotta cheese, this Malad eatery works with a three-layered combination of eggplant and zucchini with sautéed vegetables including in-house beer ricotta, coupled with white sauce and parmesan cheese and baked. "I wanted to incorporate the lasagna with mild beer and cheese. While baking, the cheese needs to melts evenly, which can be time-consuming," says Jasjit Singh Keer, executive chef and partner.

At Alfredo's, 1, Pleasant Park, New Link Road, Malad West.

Time 11 am to 12 am

Call 8070666030

Cost Rs 455

Also try at

Ham and bacon lasagna

At Gallops Restaurant, inside Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mahalakshmi.

Time 12 pm to 12 am

Call 8928947188

Cost Rs 760

Creamy mushrooms

At CinCin, BKC.

Time 12 pm to 1 am

Call 61378070

Cost Rs 650

Healthy tips

Use zucchini instead of pasta sheets. Or use those made of wholewheat, with flax seeds.

Use the right oils — cold pressed ones work best. Avoid refined oils.

Use fresh cheese instead of processed versions.

Luke Coutinho, nutritionist

DIY no-bake lasagna

Ingredients:

2 lasagne sheets (blanched)

200 gm mushroom (finely chopped)

1 onion (chopped)

1 tsp garlic (chopped)

1 can tinned tomatoes (chopped)

1 tsp Tabasco sauce

½ tsp chilli flakes

½ tsp dried oregano

2 tbsp parmesan or cheddar cheese

2 tbsp mozzarella cheese (grated)

1 tsp olive oil, salt and pepper

Method:

Heat oil in a pan and sauté onion till pink. Add garlic and chilli flakes and sauté.

Add mushrooms and sauté till cooked.

Add canned tomatoes and pasta water. Mix and let it reduce for four minutes. Add dried oregano, tabasco sauce, parmesan cheese, and olive oil. Mix well.

Cut the lasagna sheets in half. Spread sauce and place the halved sheet, spread sauce on top along with mozzarella cheese. Place another halved sheet and repeat. Serve hot, topped with grated parmesan.

Pallavi Nigam Sahay, chef

