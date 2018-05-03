Lasith Malinga prefers Mumbai T20 side over Sri Lanka's domestic cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket on Monday issued the speedster, who is the bowling mentor of T20 side Mumbai, an ultimatum to return home



Lasith Malinga

Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga yesterday missed his first game of the country's Super Provincial one-day tourney, reported ESPNCricinfo. Sri Lanka Cricket on Monday issued the speedster, who is the bowling mentor of T20 side Mumbai, an ultimatum to return home to play domestic games if he intended to be recalled to the national side. He didn't join the side despite being named in Dambulla's squad.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever