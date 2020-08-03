Lata Mangeshkar extends Raksha Bandhan wishes to PM Narendra Modi, shares video

On the eve of Raksha Bandhan, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar took to her Instagram account and shared a video for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and wished him on the special occasion. The video showed montages of the Mangeshkar and PM Modi and voiceover by the singer.

The voiceover stated how the Prime Minister has been working tirelessly and selflessly for the country. She said- "I could not send a Rakhi on this auspicious occasion and the whole country knows why. Today, Lakhs and crores of women in the country are holding out Rakhis for you, but it is hard for them to tie the Rakhi. If possible, promise me on this occasion of Rakhi that you will take the country to new heights."

Have a look at her tweet right here:

Replying to the tweet, the Prime Minister wrote back that on this special occasion, her wish is full of inspiration and happiness. Have a look at his tweet right here:

Lata Mangeshkar's achievements are as unparalleled as her illustrious career. She was awarded the Bharat Ratna for her contribution to Indian Cinema, thus making her the second only vocalist to be bestowed upon with the highest Honour in the country. She has also been hailed as the Nightingale of India.

