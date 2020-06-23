Lauren Gottlieb remembers Sushant Singh Rajput, shares her WhatsApp chat with the actor

The demise of Sushant Singh Rajput has left a void. His fans, family, and the Bollywood industry are all jolted after his untimely and unfortunate demise. He passed away on June 14 after he was found hanging at his Bandra residence. Nearly everyone from the Bollywood and television industry has paid their condolences to the actor.

Lauren Gottlieb has now taken to her Instagram account to share a screenshot of her WhatsApp chat with Rajput and how reading and revising it breaks her heart all over again. They could be seen having a conversation about their upcoming films when Rajput was shooting for Raabta in Budapest in 2016!

They also spoke about their future in the Hindi film industry and how they both can achieve success here by working hard and believing in themselves. Have a look right here:

The ABCD actress also shared some pictures of the actor with her on June 14 when he passed away. She wrote how it was difficult for her to think of her time in India without Sushant Singh Rajput. Have a look:

That's not all, she even spoke once about battling alcoholism and said, "On social media, I continued to present a happy-go-lucky face, but deep down, I was sad and unhappy, seeking solace in alcohol, prescription drugs or anything that could make me happy. I fell into the trap of fame and fortune, I got greedy."

Coming to Rajput, success happened pretty early in the form of Pavitra Rishta, a very famous and popular television show. After Pavitra Rishta and its subsequent success, it was Bollywood calling for Rajput and he made a gripping debut with 2013's Kai Po Che. A resonating, relevant film that explored the themes of friendship, religion, and hope, Rajput delivered a confident, charismatic performance and it was immediately announced that a new star had arrived on the block.

There was no looking back for the actor then. He went on to do films like Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, and Chhichhore. His most memorable performance came in 2016 when he took the challenge to emulate the physical and emotional nuances of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in his biopic, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Lauded by fans and critics alike for his effective and energetic performance, Rajput nailed such a complex character with ease and aplomb!

