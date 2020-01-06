Lectures served right

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Staying sustainable

Food security, trade and labour rights haven't been adequately discussed. Thus, professor Shereen Ratnagar, historian Dr Benjamin Siegel (inset) and Dr Krishnendu Ray will focus on the interconnections between them.

Talk of the trade

Culinary historian Dr Colleen Taylor Sen (inset) along with Dr Rachel Berger, a Quebec-based historian, will discuss the intersection between trade, power, culture and food, at a session moderated by Roshni Bajaj Sanghvi.

Of boundaries

Krishnendu Ray (inset) will also feature in a session titled Making/Breaking Boundaries, chaired by Benjamin Siegel, themed around food and identity in 21st-century India, along with journalist Vikram Doctor.

Feeding the future

The debate on the growing population and finite resources has been never-ending. That's why, this session moderated by writer Kumud Dadlani will have scholar and activitist Dr Vandana Shiva (inset) and founder of the podcast Food Radio Project come together to discuss the theme Feeding 1.5 Billion.

All in the family

Join historian and blogger Rana Safvi and creative director and screenwriter Shubhra Chatterji as they dive into family recipes, legacies and royal kitchens. Moderated by author and cultinary consultant Saee Koranne-Khandekar (inset), the session is aptly titled Archiving Edible Histories.

Tracking time on the subcontinent

Although it is often said that food is the ingredient that binds humanity together, the adage might be fading away in today's political context. Scholar and bestselling author Dr Pushpesh Pant will delve into our undisputed heritage and multiple identities in the inaugural address titled Ancient Futures.

On January 11 and 12

At KR Cama Oriental Institute, opposite Lion Gate, Fort.

Call 22843893 (to register)

Cost Rs 2000 (delegate pass); Rs 1000 (student pass)

