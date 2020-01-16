Leena Jain: A strong female leader overcoming the male-dominated restaurant industry

Restaurateurs are generally a likeable bunch—flamboyant, well-traveled and smooth-talking. Leena Jain, is no different. Starting out as a young budding entrepreneur, she is now the owner and brain behind one of the most famous places for Mumbai dwellers "Pepper & Pint".

Breaking the stereotypes, Leena Jain, owner of Pepper & Pint is taking her culinary skills outside her home kitchen and using her talent and entrepreneurial drive to take major strides in the hospitality industry.

Anyone remotely interested in fine living and dining in India will have heard of Leena Jain. She has steadily led the gastronomic revolution that has swept the country. Her restaurant in Mumbai "Pepper & Pint" is as beloved for the cuisine as for the indefinable aura of chic comfort and camaraderie.

Leena Jain, is one woman who is responsible in changing the way the hospitality industry functions. She has moved forward in her career with sheer hard work & determination. Overpowered by her professional desire, this female started off with a lot of challenges and hurdles on her way but ended up landing where her passion led "It is very touch to be optimistic when you know the industry you have chosen is male dominated. You simply cannot make the difference you long to if you're all over the place – chasing a hundred different directions at a time and trying to be something to everyone. It takes an intensive degree of focus on the one key thing that matters more to you than anything else in the world. And it takes saying many "No's " and making hard and challenging decisions (often daily) because you've committed to saying "YES!" to your own vision"

Talking about India's love for food, Leena says "Our love for food is ancient. Our choice of food is traditional yet modern. Food has always been an integral part of lives. Even the small things that we have grown up hearing like, "don't go out on an empty stomach, way to a man's heart is through his stomach", basically food is life"

Her restaurant "Pepper & Pint" recently won the Most Iconic Lounge of the year 2019. Pepper & Pint happens to be the 1st in the city to be named after an ingredient "It's an absolute honor to be recognized. Our prime moto is customer satisfaction. We believe that Hard work, Dedication, Faith & Discipline are the only factors that can help us grow. We challenge ourselves to keep improving"

Leena Jain, magnet for women restaurant owners, shares her success mantra "Setting a clear goal is our success mantra. Until and unless you are clear about your goal or what you want to achieve or chase a success, you will always be working without any clear direction. Having a clear picture of what do you want to achieve is something that helps you chalk out a winning strategy for success"

Leena Jain's sterling reputation as an expert entrepreneur is matched only by the enormous warmth and goodwill her name generates among the country's food-loving elite.

