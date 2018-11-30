Level 2 fire doused on sets of Shah Rukh Khan's film Zero in Film City

bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan was in his vanity van for some patchwork shoot at the time of the incident

Shah Rukh Khan

Yesterday, a fire broke out on the set of the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero in Film City, Goregoan. The movie was shot inside Reliance Studio in the Film city premises, situated in the city's Goregaon. The actor was in his vanity van for some patchwork shoot at the time of the incident.

Fire engines rushed to the spot to control the Level 2 blaze. Eyewitnesses said smoke was seen emerging from one of the studios at 4.30 pm. The fire was confined to electric wiring and installation, shooting material, ropes and curtains. The fire was contained as four Fire Engines, one Quick Reaction Vehicle, four Jumbo Tankers, one Water Tanker, and several other resources were pressed into action. It is said that Alia Bhatt was on the set.



Alia Bhatt

Aanand L Rai directorial is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated and eagerly awaited films of the year. Showcasing Shah Rukh Khan in a never seen before avatar, 'Zero' has got cinema lovers across quarters excited. Zero presents the story of Bauua, a vertically challenged man essayed by Shah Rukh Khan. Set against the backdrop of Meerut, Zero presents a unique as well as rooted story. Bringing back the super hit trio of Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, 'Zero' offers interesting performances with an unconventional storyline.

Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions come together to bring ZERO, produced by Gauri Khan, starring Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan, the Aanand L Rai directorial is all set to release on 21st December 2018.

