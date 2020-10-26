Lewis Hamilton breaks Michael Schumacher's record with Portuguese GP win!

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates on the podium with the trophy after winning the Portuguese Grand Prix in Portimao yesterday. Pic/AFP

Lewis Hamilton became Formula One's record all-time race-winner on Sunday when he claimed his 92nd victory at the Portuguese Grand Prix to pass Michael Schumacher at the top of the list.

His win lifted him one clear of Schumacher's 14-year-old record of 91 triumphs after a thrilling inaugural F1 race at the Algarve International

Circuit.

Family moment

After a long hug with his father Anthony who, together with step-mother Linda, had witnessed his historic achievement, Hamilton heaped praise on his Mercedes before joining his race engineer Peter Bono Bonnington and Bottas on the podium.

"I owe this and so much to all these guys here and the team at the factory," said Hamilton. "For their tremendous work, they are always pushing the bar higher and higher. It is a privilege working with them...Working with them is inspiring."

Hamilton fought back after an early scare, when he led but dropped to third after a rain shower, to demonstrate impeccable tyre management and flawless judgement as he claimed an eighth win in 12 races this year.

The six-time world champion finished 25.5 seconds clear of his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas with Red Bull's Max Verstappen a familiar third. Hamilton is now has the most wins, a record 97 pole positions, a record 161 podium finishes and a record 45 consecutive points finishes.

More records beckon

The Briton extended his championship lead over Bottas to 77 points. A seventh world title, which would equal another Schumacher record, now looks all but inevitable with only five races remaining this year.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever