Lewis Hamilton after 7th world championship: This is way beyond my dreams

Lewis Hamilton secured a record-equalling seventh Formula One world title on Sunday after winning the Turkish Grand Prix and then warned pretenders to his crown "I'm only just getting started!" After a momentous drive from sixth on the grid, the Briton matched Michael Schumacher's haul of drivers' crowns with three races of the season remaining.

Hamilton, 35, sealed his latest title 12 years after his first with a typically measured masterclass, handling treacherous wet early conditions to claim his 94th career win. It was widely declared as one of his finest triumphs and entirely appropriate on the day he drew alongside the legendary German in the record books.

"That's for all the kids out there who believe in the impossible," said an emotional Hamilton on Mercedes' team radio. "You can do it."

Hamilton lost for words

Hamilton admitted he found it difficult to express his feelings afterwards. "I'm lost for words. This is way beyond my dreams," he said. "Naturally, I have to start by saying a huge thank you to the guys here and the guys at the factory. The journey we've been on is monumental. I want to also thank 'Team LH' for sticking with me, and my family."

Hamilton, who sealed his first title in 2008, added to his unprecedented roster of records—most wins with 94, most pole positions (97), most podium finishes (163) and most consecutive points finishes (47).

He added: "We dreamed of this when I was young. I remember watching Michael win those world championships. To get one or two or even three is so hard. Seven is unimaginable. There is no end to what we can do together, me and this team. I feel like I'm only just getting started. Physically, I'm in great shape."

He lapped his teammate and only remaining title rival Valtteri Bottas, who finished 14th after a desultory outing, to claim his 10th victory in 14 races of a season delayed by the CVODI-19 pandemic.

Hamilton came home over half a minute clear of Racing Point's Sergio Perez. Both chose to make only one pit-stop and spent most of the race on a single set of intermediate tyres as their rivals pitted several times to cope with the slippery conditions.

Mixed emotions for Ferrari

Hamilton's old rival, four-time former champion Sebastian Vettel, finished third ahead of his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz of McLaren and, after a wild and impulsive afternoon, Max Verstappen in the leading Red Bull.

Alex Albon came home seventh in the second Red Bull ahead of Lando Norris in the second McLaren, Lance Stroll, who had started from his maiden pole position for Racing Point, and Daniel Ricciardo of Renault.

Tweet talk

Gary Lineker

@GaryLineker: Congratulations to Lewis Hamilton on equalling Michael Schumacher's 7 world titles. What an achievement. Has to be right up there alongside our greatest ever sportspeople. Stunning

Nico Rosberg

@nico_rosberg: 7 x World Champion— that's insane! Massively deserved. Surely one of the greatest achievements in the history of sports. Congratulations Lewis and enjoy the celebrations with your family and friends

Jean Todt

@JeanTodt: The most beautiful way to achieve this 7th @FIA @F1 Driver's World Champion title @LewisHamilton. With all my admiration

Karun Chandhok

@karunchandhok: BEST race of the season!! Congratulations to Lewis Hamilton—that was a tremendous way to secure a record equalling 7 World Title!

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever