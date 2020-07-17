Lewis Hamilton eyes records, racial justice in Hungary

Five days after one of his most consummate and memorable triumphs, Lewis Hamilton returns to one of his favourite circuits this weekend with more than another Formula One record in his sights. As he prepares for the Hungarian GP at the tight and twisty Hungaroring circuit, the six-time world champion will draw on his experience as he pursues twin goals of a seventh drivers' title and making lasting progress in the global anti-racism campaign for equality, diversity and justice.

'Mind-blowing feat'

Hamilton has enjoyed seven previous victories in Hungary and on Sunday can draw level with Michael Schumacher's landmark of claiming eight at the same Grand Prix. "Whenever I am reminded of the records that Michael had, it's just still mind-blowing to me," said Hamilton. "I've always loved it, Hungary. Budapest and Montreal you'd probably say have been my strongest so I'm excited to go back—it is a track where the Red Bulls usually do well so it's not going to be easy." Red Bull's Max Verstappen seeks to end Mercedes' winning start to the season and prevent the champion team completing a season-opening hat-trick.

Horner hopeful

His team boss Christian Horner, however, believes Red Bull can close that gap at the slower Hungaroring, but Verstappen is less certain. "I don't know," he said. "But, for sure, I hope it's going to be better."

