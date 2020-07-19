Lewis Hamilton high in Hungary

Mercedes's British driver Lewis Hamilton zooms away during the qualifying session of the Hungarian Grand Prix on the Hungaroring circuit in Mogyorod near Budapest on Saturday. Pic /AFP

Lewis Hamilton broke the circuit lap record and drew level with Michael Schumacher for another feat on Saturday as he claimed a record-increasing 90th pole position for Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix. The six-time world champion clocked a stunning time of one minute and 13.447 seconds on his second run in final qualifying to finish just ahead of team-mate Valtteri Bottas as Mercedes reeled off their 65th front-row lockout.



It was Hamilton's second successive pole of the COVID-19 delayed season and a Schumacher-equalling seventh pole at the Hungaroring, where he seeks his eighth victory to draw level with another Schumacher achievement for wins on the same track. Schumacher won eight times at the French Grand Prix. "I have to pinch myself," said Hamilton. "It doesn't register. It's quite humbling because I work with an incredible bunch of people who do an amazing job here and back home.

"And Valtteri doesn't make it easy for me. It takes perfection to do laps like that so this is one of the things I enjoy most." Bottas said he expected it to be close.

"We seem to be on another level, pretty far ahead of the others. My laps were ok, but I couldn't go faster really." Behind the two 'black arrows', the controversial 'pink Mercedes' of Racing Point were third and fourth with Lance Stroll and Sergio Perez ahead of a much-improved showing by four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc for Ferrari.

"I am very happy at the moment," said Stroll. "Was strong all the way through qualifying, the whole weekend, really."

Max Verstappen was a disappointing seventh for Red Bull, Lando Norris eighth ahead of his McLaren team-mate Carlos Sainz with Pierre Gasly, in his 50th Grand Prix, 10th for Alpha Tauri.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever