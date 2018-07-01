Lewis Hamilton makes his singing debut with Christina Aguilera's latest album

The reigning world champion has reportedly sung a raunchy single, Pipe under the pseudonym XNDA

Christina Aguilera and Lewis Hamilton

Ace British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton has made his singing debut in Christina Aguilera's latest album Liberation. The reigning world champion has reportedly sung a raunchy single, Pipe under the pseudonym XNDA.

Aguilera revealed that she was sworn to secrecy about XNDA's identity, but admitted to be 'dying for everyone to find out as they're definitely multi-talented', reported British tabloid The Daily Mail.

They became friends after she performed at an F1 concert and were seen together at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in April this year. But despite being asked about his musical career, Hamilton, 33, has not confirmed his involvement. His team Mercedes, though, have said that they are fine about what the world champion does away from racing even as Hamilton said, "F1 is my sole focus."

