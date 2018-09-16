Lewis Hamilton storms to pole in Singapore

other-sports

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton put on a dazzling display under the floodlights, pulling out a lap that even he couldn't repeat, to take pole position for today's Singapore Grand Prix here on Saturday.

The Briton lit up the timing screens with a one minute 36.015 second effort on his first attempt, setting the fastest time ever recorded around the city track in the process, even if the layout has been shortened by two meters this year.

