Lewis Hamilton will begin a career in music after retirement, says David Coulthard

Lewis Hamilton, a four-time world champion, is well known for his love of fashion, but he also has a keen interest in playing the piano



Lewis Hamilton

Formula One driver-turned-commentator David Coulthard believes British star racer Lewis Hamilton could decide to retire after 2020 and begin a new career in music. Hamilton, a four-time world champion, is well known for his love of fashion, but he also has a keen interest in playing the piano.



David Coulthard

"I think it's got to be on his mind. I think that he'll go to 2020 which is [the end of] the current Concorde agreement. But I think beyond 2020 there's every likelihood he may well be releasing his first album, which he's been working on," Coulthard said on the Graham Norton show yesterday.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates