Life's a game! Become a player on these do-it-all comps

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-54

The Acer Nitro AN515-54 features a 9th generation i5 Intel processor, with 8GB of RAM upgradable to 32GB, 1TB 7200RPM HDD, Nvidia 1650 with dedicated 4GB GDDR5 RAM and a Full HD 15.6-inch screen. The ports included are 1 USB Type-C, 2 USB 3.1, 1 USB2.0, 1 HDMI port, RJ45 LAN port and a headphone/mic combo port. The keyboard is backlit, but you have only one colour option, which is red, and that can be a dealbreaker for some. The styling also screams gaming which may not be something everyone may like. However, a gaming capable laptop at this price is a pretty good deal, despite its flaws.'

Price: Rs 60,990

HP OMEN 15-ek0015tx

If you are looking for something with the latest generation CPU, the HP Omen delivers one at a surprising value. It comes with a 10th generation Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6-inch Full HD screen and an Nvidia GTX 1650 graphic card with dedicated 4GB GDDR6 for gaming. The laptop also comes with a good selection of ports including, 1 USB Type-C, 3 USB Type-A, 1 Mini Display Port, 1 HDMI 2.0a port, RJ45 LAN port, a headphone/microphone combo port and an SD card reader. The keyboard, like any gaming machine worth its salt, comes with RGB backlighting.

Price: Rs 79,999

Asus TUF Gaming A15

Unlike the ROG range from ASUS, the TUF range features great gaming specs at a comfortable price. This machine offers the latest Ryzen 5 4000 series processor, 8GB RAM upgradable to 32GB, 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD, Nvidia 1650 Ti with dedicated 4GB GDDR6 RAM and a 15.6-inch Full HD screen with 144Hz refresh rate. It has a fair selection of ports, including 1 USB Type-C, 3 USB Type-A, 1 HDMI 2.0b port, RJ45 LAN port and a headphone/mic combo port. The keyboard comes with AuraSync that lets you set any colour on the RGB spectrum. If gaming is not your thing, you can install the Nvidia studio drivers, making this an ideal laptop for creators as well. It is also rated for toughness with MIL-STD-810H certification.

Price: Rs 70,990

Lenovo Gaming 3i

The Lenovo Gaming 3i mid-ranged unit gets you 10th generation i5, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD +256GB SSD, an Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti with dedicated 4GB GDDR4 and 15.6-inch Full HD screen. The ports included are 1 USB Type-C, 2 USB 3.1, 1 HDMI 2.0 port, RJ45 LAN port and a headphone/mic combo. Along with the laptop, you also get a USB RGB gaming mouse thrown in for free. The keyboard is backlit, but it only has a blue colour, no RGB option. Unlike the ROG, this doesn’t scream gaming, which is great when you eventually have to carry it to office. The laptop is available in two colours, black and blue.

Price: Rs 76,990

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G GA502DU

If you are willing to take the AMD leap, you can extract even more bang for the buck. For example, this AMD Ryzen 7 3750H-based machine from ASUS, offers 16GB of RAM, an Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q with dedicated 6GB GDDR6 RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6-inch Full HD 120Hz display. The ports included are 1 USB Type-C, 3 USB Type-A, 1 HDMI 2.0b port, RJ45 LAN port and a headphone/mic combo port. The Zephyrus is an ultra-slim machine and fairly light at just two kilos. It also maintains all the signature ROG elements like a backlit keyboard and a nice bright ROG logo at the back.

Price: Rs 79,990

