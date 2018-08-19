Light rains in some parts of Delhi

national

The minimum temperature was recorded at 27.4 degrees celsius, one notch above season's average

Representational Image

With light rains in the morning in some parts of the national capital on Sunday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36.3 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average. The minimum temperature was recorded at 27.4 degrees celsius, one notch above season's average.

"The sky will remain partially cloudy with chances of light rains or thundershowers towards the later part of the day. Rainfall in the morning was recorded at 5.2 mm," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 35 degrees Celsius and minimum would be 27 degree Celsius.

Humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 86 per cent.

Saturday's maximum temperature settled at 36.3 degrees, two notches above the season's average while the minimum temperature recorded at 28.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates