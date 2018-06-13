Lisa Haydon redefines sexiness in green monokini, see photos

Lisa Haydon is soaring the temperatures higher with her recent beachside photos shared on Instagram

Supermodel Lisa Haydon is an epitome of elegance and beauty, and she is redefining sexiness in these latest pictures shared by her on Instagram account. The actress is channelizing her inner model by posing beautifully and flaunting her toned legs. Well, she’s called supermodel for a reason!

Lisa Haydon has been an inspiration for many mothers out there. Within months of giving birth to her son Zack, Lisa Haydon was back to her super shape. These photos of Lisa chilling at the beach would make you want to go out on a vacation yourself. She often posts pictures of herself and her baby Zack on social media and is quite active there.

Talking about sharing her life with her followers on social media, Lisa Haydon once told mid-day, "I've been modelling, I've been acting, pulled it off on television and those are all things I've achieved and I'm proud of it. But this for me is… I think any mother would say this it's a kind of an achievement, which brings various joys and it brings so much meaning to my life. Why would I not share it out with my followers? I like to keep it as real on Instagram as much as possible without divulging things about my personal life or get nasty or negative. I want to share my experience of being a mom as much as possible with people and there are other moms out there who can experience things."

When she was prodded about how she lost her post-pregnancy weight, she had said, "I actually feel a little unfair to talk about my post-pregnancy weight because everyone's body type is so different."

