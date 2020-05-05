Lockdown 3.0: Confusion on streets, local officials mum

Monday was a confusing mess with the BMC not issuing clear orders on the reopening of shops and liquor stores. Many ward officers did not allow any shops to open until orders came from the municipal commissioner and clarification on what shops can remain open on one street.

Wine shops in Dahisar were not allowed to reopen. "We haven't received any circular, guidelines from the headquarters. Until that happens, we can't allow non-essential or wine shops to open," said Sandhya Nandedkar, assistant commissioner of R North ward. In Dadar-Worli area, wine shops were closed. "There isn't any order from the BMC. The shops can't open without proper permissions," said Prakash Patankar, ex-corporator from Dadar.



A crowd outside a wine shop in Walkeshwar on Monday. Pic/Bipin Kokate

"The state's order said that not more than five shops can open on one road. How can we select the shops? Shop-owners who want to resume business should apply to us," said a senior BMC officer. But the BMC has not issued a circular regarding such applications. Even BMC officers were confused over action on wine shops, some of which were open throughout the day, without the corporation's order.

Shopkeepers exasperated

A Worli shop-owner said, "Whose orders are to be followed? There is a lot of confusion, we are already in a mess and what the government is doing is harassment."

"The new MHA notification is a good start to get the economy moving. Mumbai has rules apart from the state notification — of only opening five non-essential stores per lane. There is a requirement to get further clearances from local authorities," said Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, Retailers Association of India.



People wait to buy liquor outside a shop in Mulund. Pic/Rajesh Gupta

Municipal chief Praveen Pardeshi was not available for comment.

Early birds get nothing

Wine shops across the city saw people queuing up right from 6 am on Monday, expecting to quickly procure the available stock. Amid confusion over the reopening, police eventually dispersed everyone. Queues were seen in Lalbaug, Parel, Kalachowkie, Matunga, Sion and Mahim.

On Monday morning, Sachin Jadhav, standing outside Circle wine shop in Matunga, said, "I have been without alcohol for 45 days. I am ready to consume it." Another shopper, Rajesh Pandit, said, "The shop has been closed for a month and a half. There is a fear that it will run out of stock very soon. Which is why I got up early in the morning."



People queue up to buy liquor in Vile Parle East. Pic/Rane Ashish

Quiet Bandra

In Bandra, most groceries and pharmacies operated as per usual. A couple of shops selling electronic items kept shutters half open. No stationery or hardware shops were open. An optician on Hill Road was among the few shops open to regular customers. Owner Piyush Chheda said he opened shop even though there isn't much clarity on rules. "Customers have been calling regarding their orders. It is an essential item. I opened the shop at 10:30 am and will close at 2:30 pm," said Chheda.

A garment store, Fascination, was open near Khar Pali Road. Owner Shiv Dang said, "We opened the shop at noon and will be open till 7 pm. We called only half the staffers who live nearby." Dang did not receive any communication from BMC.

H West ward officials said they haven't received orders from the BMC. "We are hoping to get directions from senior officials by the end of the day about which five shops may remain open. We will inform shop-owners accordingly," said an official.

While most wine shops were shut, Silver Coin Wines on Ambedkar Road opened and saw a crowd of at least 100, some of them without a mask.

Chaotic Mulund wine shops

In Mulund, shops opened in the morning but shut down around noon, with only pharmacies allowed to remain open. "We have been open all this while and our business remains unaffected. Though supply is limited to important medicines," said a pharmacist.



A liquor shop at Ambedkar Road, Bandra on Monday morning

Wine shops were the main attraction with complete chaos, long queues, no social distancing. Shops at Mulund check naka, LBS Road, Veena Nagar had long queues and crowds.

Grocers followed the usual specified timings. Milind Gala from Mulund East said, "Though all kinds of shops have been allowed to remain open, supply is limited." The limited timings also saw more crowds.

A few stationery vendors said there had been no orders from local civic officials or police on reopening. "There is too much confusion and we will end up losing our licence. Hence, we decided to remain closed," said Jayeshbhai from Mulund west.

Why open wine shops?

Mulund resident Keshav Madhukar said, "Though the easing of the lockdown is welcome, there seems to be confusion among heads of departments in implementing orders. There is no clarity on how things will work."

Another resident Gaurav Kumar said, "At the check naka in Mulund, there were crowds at liquor shops. Is this supposed to be a lockdown in a red zone?"

Another citizen Risshita Gada said, "Was it so important to open wine shops? How will social distancing be followed?"

Later in the day, BMC's T Ward tweeted clarifying that except for essential commodity shops, no other shops were allowed to open.

Mulund MLA Mihir Kotecha said, "I have put up details of which shops will remain open and which won't. I have also met around 140 housing society secretaries via video conferencing to discuss the way forward. If you need to step out, make a proper plan. List things up and fetch all of it in one go."

Borivli residents saddened

Residents of Borivli were rather disappointed as absolutely no wine shops were open. Among the non-essential shops allowed to open, only two- and four-wheeler mechanics, sweets and farsan shops and small stationary outlets which had photocopy machines were allowed to open. A few hardware and electronic repair shops were open, while groceries and pharmacies functioned as usual.

Residents also queued up outside wine shops early morning. "People started queuing up from 8.30-9 am. The crowd soon left as shops did not open. But people kept checking in throughout the day," said Jitesh Jain, who runs a grocery shop in I C Colony, where two to three wine shops are located nearby. "Looking at what has happened at other wine shops, it is good that the ones here were closed," said a customer, Harish Ganega who was in the queue at Jain's shop.

Other non-essential shop-owners remained confused. Dheeraj Purohit, owner of Purohit sweets and farsan shop outside Borivli station, said, "We opened today and will most likely shut by lunch time. We wanted to see how it works, whether social distancing is possible. There is similar confusion among several shop-owners which is why many are closed."

Mira Road groceries reopen

Grocery shops opened after 13 days in Mira Road and saw long queues. The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) had imposed a complete lockdown from April 20 to May 2. Only milk booths and pharmacies were allowed to remain open for a few hours.

Other than groceries and bakeries, no other shops were allowed to open. Milk booths were open till 11 am and pharmacies till 9 pm.

MBMC allowed grocery and bakery shops to remain open from 9 am to 3 pm. Vegetable vendors are still not allowed on roads or in open spaces and MBMC has permitted only home delivery. "We bought enough groceries last month, but some items like tea powder, groundnuts are finished. How can we ask for home deliveries for such a small order?" said a customer in a queue at Shiv Shakti shop. Another woman said that while groceries were giving home delivery, shops selling various flours, spices and coconuts were closed.

Andheri comes alive

Andheri seemed lively and bustling since morning. Although not all wine shops were open, the ones that were, like Pinky Wines in Oshiwara, had serpentine queues stretching more than 200 metres. People even waited throughout the afternoon when the shop was closed for lunch. General stores had longer queues than usual.

There was a visible increase in the number of vehicles plying between Andheri and Juhu. Lokhandwala Market had numerous cars double parked on the road. Four bungalows too, was packed and bustling till around noon, but slowed down after cops began patrolling.

