Lockdown Diaries: Poonam Mahajan celebrates birthday of her pet dog moonie
From sharing photos from work from home to making DIY face masks videos, Poonam Mahajan has been spending quality time with her mother and children during lockdown
BJP leader and Mumbai North Central MP Poonam Mahajan has been making the most of the lockdown time. From sharing photos from work from home to making DIY face masks videos, the 39-year-old MP has been spending quality time with her mother and children amid lockdown in the country due to COVID-19.
View this post on Instagram
On Sunday, BJP's youth wing president took to Instagram to share an adorable post featuring her pet dog Moonie. From the post, it seems that Mahajan's pet dog Moonie turned a year older on June 27. Mahajan has two pet dogs - Moonie and Max.
A screengrab of Poonam Mahajan's Instagram story
Moonie, a cocker spaniel, celebrated her third birthday on Sunday and the adorable photos of the birthday celebrations were shared by Poonam Mahajan's son Aadya Rao. Mahajan shared the post as her Instagram story with the caption 'Sunday Funday'.
View this post on Instagram
à¤²à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂà¤·à¥ÂÂà¤®à¥ÂÂ à¤¯à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂ à¤¹à¤³à¥ÂÂà¤µà¤¾à¤°à¤ªà¤£à¥ÂÂ... #happydeepavali #laxmipujan
Poonam Mahajan's son Aadya created an Instagram page of the two pets and shared photos of the birthday celebrations. In the comments section of the post, Mahajan wrote, "Happy birthday Moon Princess." While sharing the pictures of their pet dog Moonie, Aadya Rao wrote: 3!
View this post on Instagram
Met some of my friends before the parliament sessionâÂÂº#bekindtoanimals
Mahajan, who describes herself as a Mother, MP, and president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha on her Instagram bio often, shares cute and adorable posts featuring her pet dogs. From playing with her brother Rahul Mahajan's pet dog 'Miko' to petting street dogs, her love for dogs is undeniable.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
-
Leader, politician, and a doting mother are few of the facets of BJP leader and politician Poonam Mahajan's illustrious yet colourful career so far. But there's much more than just that. The 38-year-old BJP leader who is basking in the success of her 2019 Lok Sabha Election win, loves dogs.
-
Poonam Mahajan, the BJP leader, who is the daughter of late Pramod Mahajan, loves dogs unconditionally and has a soft corner for them. Poonam considers dogs as pure souls who are here stress busters and also an integral part of her family.
In pic: Poonam Mahajan's daughter plays with their pet dog which is a cocker spaniel.
-
In pic: Pet mother Poonam Mahajan gets playful as she spends quality time with her pet dog which is of a beagle breed. Poonam captioned the pic: When you start your day like this!
-
Recently, Poonam took to Instagram and shared this picture of herself where she is seen playing with her brother Rahul Mahajan's pet dog 'Miko'. Sharing it as her Insta story, Poonam captioned it: Miko and Me!
-
Sharing a leaf out of her personal life, Poonam Mahajan gives us insights into her happy-go-lucky life by sharing this cute and candid pic with her pet. She captioned the pic: My new friend.
-
In pic: Being a pet lover and mother that she is, Poonam Mahajan interacts with a street dog as she showers him with all her love and care. She captioned this pic: Rani, my partner in crime. Lives in my office helps me to work and destress!
Leader, politician, and a doting mother are few of the facets of newly elected BJP MP Poonam Mahajan. But it's not politics that keep Poonam Mahajan going. The 38-year-old youth leader has a soft corner for dogs and it is this lesser-known side of Poonam Mahajan we bring to you i.e her love for dogs! (All Pictures Courtesy/Instagram Poonam Mahajan)
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe