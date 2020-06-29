Lockdown Diaries: Poonam Mahajan celebrates birthday of her pet dog moonie

BJP leader and Mumbai North Central MP Poonam Mahajan has been making the most of the lockdown time. From sharing photos from work from home to making DIY face masks videos, the 39-year-old MP has been spending quality time with her mother and children amid lockdown in the country due to COVID-19.

View this post on Instagram 3 A post shared by moon princess, max & biscuit (@moonieandmax) onJun 27, 2020 at 9:48am PDT

On Sunday, BJP's youth wing president took to Instagram to share an adorable post featuring her pet dog Moonie. From the post, it seems that Mahajan's pet dog Moonie turned a year older on June 27. Mahajan has two pet dogs - Moonie and Max.



A screengrab of Poonam Mahajan's Instagram story

Moonie, a cocker spaniel, celebrated her third birthday on Sunday and the adorable photos of the birthday celebrations were shared by Poonam Mahajan's son Aadya Rao. Mahajan shared the post as her Instagram story with the caption 'Sunday Funday'.

View this post on Instagram à¤²à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂà¤·à¥ÂÂà¤®à¥ÂÂ à¤¯à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂ à¤¹à¤³à¥ÂÂà¤µà¤¾à¤°à¤ªà¤£à¥ÂÂ... #happydeepavali #laxmipujan A post shared by Poonam Mahajan (@poonam.mahajan) onOct 27, 2019 at 6:49am PDT

Poonam Mahajan's son Aadya created an Instagram page of the two pets and shared photos of the birthday celebrations. In the comments section of the post, Mahajan wrote, "Happy birthday Moon Princess." While sharing the pictures of their pet dog Moonie, Aadya Rao wrote: 3!

View this post on Instagram Met some of my friends before the parliament sessionâÂÂº#bekindtoanimals A post shared by Poonam Mahajan (@poonam.mahajan) onMar 21, 2017 at 9:07am PDT

Mahajan, who describes herself as a Mother, MP, and president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha on her Instagram bio often, shares cute and adorable posts featuring her pet dogs. From playing with her brother Rahul Mahajan's pet dog 'Miko' to petting street dogs, her love for dogs is undeniable.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news