Los Angeles County reports 1st West Nile virus death in 2020

Los Angeles County has reported its first death of the year caused by West Nile virus, a mosquito-borne infection, officials said. The patient, described only as an "elderly resident" living in the South Los Angeles area, was hospitalized and died from West Nile virus-associated neuro-invasive disease, Xinhua news agency quoted a statement issued by the county's health department as saying on Wednesday.

"West Nile virus continues to be a serious health threat to residents in Los Angeles County," county Health Officer Muntu Davis said in the statement. "We encourage residents to check for items that can hold water and breed mosquitoes, both inside and outside their homes, and to cover, clean or clear out those items."

West Nile virus, a single-stranded RNA virus that causes West Nile fever, is primarily transmitted by mosquitoes. Humans get the virus through the bite of an infected mosquito, although most mosquitoes do not carry the virus. There is no specific treatment for the disease and no vaccine to prevent infection, according to the public health department.

It is estimated that there are more than 10,000 infections of the disease countywide every year. However, most people's symptoms would be too mild to be recognized A total of five cases have been registered in the Los Angels county so far this year.

Its neighbouring Orange County announced on Monday that a child recovered from West Nile virus, becoming the county's first confirmed human case this year.

