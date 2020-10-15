Love Bytes: The best of things to do in twos
Sign up for a workshop with your partner where an expert from Cooking Mantra Academy will guide participants on how to make treats like homemade chocolate protein bars, and almond and raisin bites
Sweet romance
You don't always have to say it with flowers when you're in love. You can also say it with chocolates. Sign up for a workshop with your partner where an expert from Cooking Mantra Academy will guide participants on how to make treats like homemade chocolate protein bars, and almond and raisin bites.
On October 17, 4 pm
Call 9004668010
Cost Rs 599
