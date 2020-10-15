Search

Love Bytes: The best of things to do in twos

Updated: 15 October, 2020 10:41 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

Sign up for a workshop with your partner where an expert from Cooking Mantra Academy will guide participants on how to make treats like homemade chocolate protein bars, and almond and raisin bites

Sweet romance

You don't always have to say it with flowers when you're in love. You can also say it with chocolates. Sign up for a workshop with your partner where an expert from Cooking Mantra Academy will guide participants on how to make treats like homemade chocolate protein bars, and almond and raisin bites.
On October 17, 4 pm
Call 9004668010
Cost Rs 599

First Published: 15 October, 2020 10:04 IST

