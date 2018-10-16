Love is in the air! Farhan Akhtar's picture with Shibani Dandekar is making noise

bollywood

Shibani Dandekar is dating Farhan Akhtar. Yesterday, Farhan shared a snapshot on Instagram with ladylove Shibani. It is the same picture that she had posted on September 1.

Shibani Dandekar

Remember, last month, how Shibani Dandekar threw a hint that Farhan Akhtar and she are a couple? For those who missed out on this goss, the anchor-singer had shared a snap on Instagram in which she was seen holding the hand of a man whose back was to the camera. It didn't take long for netizens to guess that it was Farhan.

The couple might not have confirmed their relationship, but on Monday, Farhan shared the same picture that Shibani shared last month, and accompanied the post along with a heart emoticon. So it's almost official.

Meanwhile, Shibani has been hitting back at trolls who are questioning how Farhan was unaware of his cousin Sajid Khan's sexual misconduct. She wonders why people are doubting that he was unaware of cousin Sajid Khan's behaviour.

She wrote, "Instead of holding the culprit responsible for gross misconduct, we are blaming and shaming family members for not knowing... I'm speaking about one particular person who has been accused of knowing and he didn't know... plain and simple (sic)." Point noted.

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar will be seen in The Sky Is Pink, alongside Priyanka Chopra. The film, which is based on a true life story, is currently being shot in London. Juhi Chaturvedi is writing the dialogues and Pritam Chakraborty will be giving music for the film, which is backed by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

The Sky Is Pink reportedly revolves around Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13.

