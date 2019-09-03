Madame Tussauds Singapore to unveil Sridevi's wax figure tomorrow

bollywood

Sridevi's husband, producer Boney Kapoor, recently took to Twitter to share a video showing glimpses of the making of Sridevi's wax figure.

Boney Kapoor tweeted: "Sridevi lives forever in not just our hearts but also in the hearts of millions of her fans. Eagerly waiting to watch the unveiling of her figure at Madame Tussauds, Singapore on September 4, 2019. #SrideviLivesForever"

Sridevi lives forever in not just our hearts but also in the hearts of millions of her fans. Eagerly waiting to watch the unveiling of her figure at Madam Tussauds, Singapore on September 4, 2019. #SrideviLivesForever pic.twitter.com/AxxHUgYnzt — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) September 3, 2019

Madame Tussauds decided to add Srivedi's wax figure as a tribute to the late actor on her 56th birth anniversary on August 13. Sridevi passed away on February 24 in Dubai, where she had gone to attend the wedding of her nephew, actor Mohit Marwah.

Madame Tussauds Singapore had on August 13 taken to Twitter to announce that they would be honouring Sridevi with a wax figure in September. Here's what they had tweeted:

Happy birthday @SrideviBKapoor âº



As a tribute to Bollywood icon, we are pleased to announce that we will be launching her wax figure in early September this year! Her figure is one of its kind in the world, and it’s an exclusive addition to Madame Tussauds Singapore!#Sridevi pic.twitter.com/i7gN3vvGGZ — Madame Tussauds Singapore (@MTsSingapore) August 13, 2019

Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963, she was known for her iconic roles in Hindi movies like Chandni, Lamhe, Mr India, Chaalbaaz, Nagina, Sadma, and English Vinglish and many more. Sridevi was also awarded the Padma Shri and made a mark with her stellar performances in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada films. Her last film was Mom for which she received the Best Actress National Award, posthumously.

