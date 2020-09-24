Madhoo Shah: If Kangana has suffered badly, she's coming from that experience

There have been endless debates and discussions on how the Hindi film industry is as a place. Kangana Ranaut has been very sharp and straight in her views on social media. And there are celebrities that have defended Bollywood as well.

And now, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Phool Aur Kaante actress Madhoo Shah has spoken about these issues and also talked about nepotism. Talking about Ranaut, with whom she'll be sharing screen-space in Thalaivi, she said, "If Kangana has suffered badly in the hands of some people, she is coming from that experience."

She added, "It all depends on the colour of the glass you're wearing. Kangana might have been through bad experiences but Jaya ji probably didn't face such a thing. But because I haven't been through anything bad, I can't say what the other person is saying is absolutely rubbish." She even stated that she would love to work with Ranaut.

She said, "I will definitely work with her. From my personal experience, she's a wonderful actor and doesn't throw her weight around on the set. I'm a professional and for me it's a great role and I want to play it as an artiste." She even talked about being an insider in Bollywood and nepotism.

This is what she had to say, "Yes, being an insider I did have an easy access but whether that turned into film projects, I don't think so. No one will work with you if your films don't do business. That's how it works. But, if somebody has been treated badly, humiliated and hurt physically or emotionally then it's his/her prerogative to be defensive or offensive. However, with my experience, I can't say the whole industry is bad."

She continued, "Which parent doesn't help their children? So, if the need be, I'll make calls to people I know in the industry and request them to consider my daughters. But, ultimately you'll have to be loved by the audience."

