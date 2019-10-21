Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019: Lukewarm response noticed as less than 6 per cent voters turnout till 10 am

Voting for the assembly constituencies in Mumbai started at 7:00 a.m. However, the response (in the first 3 hours) appeared to be lukewarm in the majority of the 36 seats in Mumbai. Till 9 am, the voting percentage in Mumbai Suburbs was just 5.77 per cent. In the city, the voting percentage was an even more abysmal 5.04 per cent. Till 10 am, Maharashtra saw a 5.47 per cent voter turnout whereas Haryana (which is also going for the polls) saw an 8.91 per cent voter turnout.

On Monday morning, mid-day visited several polling stations in Versova Assembly Constituency in Andheri West. In the first three hours, it was seen that the number of voters were less compared to the ones who turned up during the Lok Sabha elections.

Due to the late withdrawal of the monsoon, proper arrangements were made at majority of the polling stations in Versova constituency. We also noticed that there were proper ramps for elderly people.

In the Jogeshwari East constituency, Shiv Sena MLA and Minister Ravindra Waikar (who is contesting from the seat) turned up to cast his vote. While interacting with the media, he appealed to the youngsters of Mumbai to come out in large numbers and vote.

If we look at the percentage of voting in Mumbai suburbs, it was observed that Borivali constituency saw the highest per cent of voting (7.70 per cent) till 9:00 a.m. The Kalina constituency saw the lowest turnout with a measly 2.38 per cent of voters showing up.

If we look at the percentage of voting in Mumbai city, it was observed that Byculla saw the highest per cent (7.23 per cent) of voting till 9:00 a.m. The Mumbadevi constituency saw the lowest turnout with a paltry 3.86 per cent of voters showing up.

In Maharashtra, till 10 am, Jalna district saw the highest percentage of voting with 9.65 per cent. The lowest percentage of voting took place in Sindhudurg (3.83 per cent).

