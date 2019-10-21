MENU

Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Senior citizen dies while casting vote in Pune

Updated: Oct 21, 2019, 16:40 IST | Chaitraly Deshmukh |

The deceased had gone to cast his vote in Shantinagar based Mahatma Phule school where he fainted and collapsed on the ground

This picture has been used for representational purpose only
In a shocking incident, a senior citizen person who was standing in the polling station booth queue to cast his vote collapsed and died. The deceased has been identified as Abdul Rahim Noormohammad Shaikh (60), a resident of Shantinagar vasat in Bhosari, Pune. The incident took place on Monday at 3 pm.

According to police officials, "The deceased had gone to cast his vote in Shantinagar based Mahatma Phule school. After checking his name, he was standing in a queue to cast his vote but he fainted and collapsed. He was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead on arrival."

