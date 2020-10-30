Maharashtra: Despite assurance, no clarity yet on FYJC admissions

The chief minister of Maharashtra will soon declare a decision in this case after a meeting with legal experts. The decision will be considering students' welfare," said Gaikwad in a statement issued on Thursday.

Parents continue to be stressed as they were told that the issue would be resolved this week.

"This clearly indicates that there is no resolution yet. Does the government expect these children to stay at home for four more weeks as the court case proceeds?" questioned a parent, Milind Joshi.

Another parent, Vidya Rao, said, "This is really unfair to the students. They have to prepare for their HSC board exams during standard XI. This year was also supposed to be a breather after the SSC exam. All this time has been spent in uncertainty."

FYJC students have been sitting at home for over six months now with the admissions having been stalled since September 9 when the Supreme Court passed an interim order against Maratha reservation.

FYJC students have been at home for over six months now. FILE PIC

mid-day has been closely following the developments in the issue. All eyes were set on the Supreme Court hearing on October 27, however, the matter has been adjourned for four weeks.

Parents had expected a resolution for particularly the FYJC admissions but a meeting held on Thursday yielded no results.

