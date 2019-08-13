Maharashtra floods: Death toll reaches 43 in Pune division

national

In order to provide medical relief to flood victims, 302 medical teams are active in Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) continue rescue and relief operations in Shirol, Kolhapur. Pic/ANI

According to an official statement on Monday, the death toll due to heavy downpour and floods in Pune division has reached 43 while three persons are reported missing, an official statement said on Monday. At least 4,74,226 people have been rescued from 584 villagers and evacuated to temporary 596 shelters in Sangli, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara and Solapur districts, informed the statement from the Divisional Commissioner's office. The statement also said that 46 villages of Pune division are still completely cut off due to floods and 105 units (1079 Jawans) of different agencies along with 164 boats are deployed in Sangli and Kolhapur.

Maharashtra: Death toll due to flood in all five districts of Pune division (Sangli, Kolhapur, Satara, Pune and Solapur) rises to 43. 3 still missing. 4,74,226 people have been evacuated from 584 villages. 596 temporary shelter camps have been set up for evacuated people. pic.twitter.com/JAB3vjR93g — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2019

Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) continue rescue and relief operations in Shirol, Kolhapur. NDRF teams also carrying fodder with them for affected animals pic.twitter.com/z4xOxTUKpy — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2019

Defence PRO on #MaharashtraFloods: Deinduction of some of the teams have started. Most are now involved in distributing relief material&medicines. 2.5 tons of ration delivered to villages of Rajapur & Rajapur Wadi. Medical camp doctors along with medical supplies sent to villages pic.twitter.com/5TNIvcc9QL — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2019

Due to flood and water-logging situation, around 66 bridges in the five districts will remain closed. "De-induction of some of the teams have started. Most are now involved in distributing relief material and medicines. 2.5 tons of ration delivered to villages of Rajapur and Rajapur Wadi. Medical camp doctors along with medical supplies sent to villages," Defence PRO said. 302 medical teams are active in Sangli, Satara and Kolhapur to provide medical relief to flood victims. "313 ATM's have been made functional with cash available which were affected by flood while 334 are still under maintenance," the statement read.

Maharashtra: Water level receding in flood-hit #Kolhapur. Flood-affected National Highway (NH) 4 has also been re-opened for heavy vehicles and SUVs at Kolhapur-Sangli Phata pic.twitter.com/Q4RRVEaWOU — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2019

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams continue the rescue and relief operations in Kolhapur and Shirol. The teams also carried fodder as an emergency measure for animals. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted: "light to moderate rainfall from Monday with a cloudy sky onwards in the five districts of the division." Devendra Fadnavis, the Chief Minister on August 11, took a detailed review meeting with the chief secretary, senior officials from resettlement and rehabilitation (R&R), disaster management department and other concerned officials at Ministry Control Room.

With inputs from ANI

