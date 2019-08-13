Search

Maharashtra floods: Death toll reaches 43 in Pune division

Published: Aug 13, 2019, 11:29 IST | mid-day online correspondent

In order to provide medical relief to flood victims, 302 medical teams are active in Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) continue rescue and relief operations in Shirol, Kolhapur. Pic/ANI

According to an official statement on Monday, the death toll due to heavy downpour and floods in Pune division has reached 43 while three persons are reported missing, an official statement said on Monday. At least 4,74,226 people have been rescued from 584 villagers and evacuated to temporary 596 shelters in Sangli, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara and Solapur districts, informed the statement from the Divisional Commissioner's office. The statement also said that 46 villages of Pune division are still completely cut off due to floods and 105 units (1079 Jawans) of different agencies along with 164 boats are deployed in Sangli and Kolhapur.

Due to flood and water-logging situation, around 66 bridges in the five districts will remain closed. "De-induction of some of the teams have started. Most are now involved in distributing relief material and medicines. 2.5 tons of ration delivered to villages of Rajapur and Rajapur Wadi. Medical camp doctors along with medical supplies sent to villages," Defence PRO said. 302 medical teams are active in Sangli, Satara and Kolhapur to provide medical relief to flood victims. "313 ATM's have been made functional with cash available which were affected by flood while 334 are still under maintenance," the statement read.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams continue the rescue and relief operations in Kolhapur and Shirol. The teams also carried fodder as an emergency measure for animals. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted: "light to moderate rainfall from Monday with a cloudy sky onwards in the five districts of the division." Devendra Fadnavis, the Chief Minister on August 11, took a detailed review meeting with the chief secretary, senior officials from resettlement and rehabilitation (R&R), disaster management department and other concerned officials at Ministry Control Room.

With inputs from ANI

