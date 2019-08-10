Pune: Amidst heavy rains, residents refuse to co-operate in rescue operation

national

The continuous rains and floods are not healing the pain of the citizens in Sangli

Rescue operation in Sangli district of Pune. Pic/ Chaitraly Deshmukh

High drama was witnessed during the rescue operation in Sangli district. Despite repeated requests by the civic administration to vacate the houses and move into the rescue boats fearing no proper care will be taken at the rescue centre and house will be burgled, few residents in Sangli refused to co-operate in the rescue operation. Later the authority had to threaten them to take stringent action against them.

This is the scenario which was witnessed on Saturday morning. The continuous rains and floods are not healing the pain of the citizens in Sangli. The administrative officials along with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Defence personnel from Navy and Army are working round the clock in pulling people from the floods and bringing them to the rescue centre.

On Saturday during the rescue operation, the Sangli's Deputy District collector (DDC) Tushar Thombare while making an announcement to move out of the house and enter the boat. Many people refrained from entering fearing bad treatment and facility will be provided while a few argued with the administrator about the guarantee that their houses will be safe.

They even requested the male members of the family to let women and children cooperate. Gaining no positive sign from the people, they assured to take care. DDC Thombare threatened the people if they do not co-operate, action will be taken against them. Later they moved inside the rescue boats.

