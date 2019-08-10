Maharashtra floods: Three pregnant women rescued, one delivers at home

national

Shital was getting labour pains and on Saturday morning, she delivered a baby at home

Flood like situation in Maharashtra. Pic/CMO Maharashtra's Twitter

The continuous rains and unbeatable floods in Kolhapur have left people running to get an inch of land for shelter. During the rescue operation, four women were rescued while one gave birth to a child.

It's more than a week now since the situation is getting critical in Kolhapur with no electricity, no range, fewer grocery items and petrol pumps are also closed due to floods. On the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams rescued pregnant women from different villages from Kolhapur district naming Karnoor and Kagal. The women were rescued and rushed to MG hospital.

The women who were pregnant were Vinanti Ganesh Dhunke (22), Sunanda Ambaji Kamble (20), Aana Firoz Pathan (22) and Shital Sunil Tushar (20).

