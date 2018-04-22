Maharashtra: Gadchiroli police encounters 14 Naxals killed in Tadgaon forest

A senior official said that the encounter was a combing operation to wipe out all the Naxals in the area

Representational Image

A specialised combat unit of the Gadchiroli police consisting of C-60 commandos carried out an operation in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, killing fourteen Naxals on Sunday. A senior official said that the encounter was a combing operation to wipe out all the Naxals in the area.

"Fourteen Naxals were killed in the encounter. Combing operations are still on," Sharad Shelar, Inspector General of Police said.

He said the combing operation, which started in the morning, was currently underway at Tadgaon forest in Bhamragad, around 750 kilometres.

The official said that two district-level "commanders"of the proscribed outfit, identified as Sainath and Sainyu, were among those killed in the encounter.

Director General of Police Satish Mathur congratulated the C-60 team which participated in the encounter.

"This is a major operation against Naxals in recent times," Mathur told PTI.

Also Read: Naxal Arrested In Gadchiroli District In Maharashtra

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates