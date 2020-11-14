Maharashtra: Govt allows temples, other religious places to reopen from Monday

The Maharashtra government on Saturday announced the opening of all religious places in the state from November 16, Monday. The Uddhav Thackeray government has urged citizens to follow social distancing and COVID-19 protocols. "All religious places in the state to re-open for devotees from Monday, 16th November. Wearing the mask will be compulsory, all COVID norms will have to be followed: Government of Maharashtra (sic)", news agency ANI tweeted.

All religious places in the state to re-open for devotees from Monday, 16th November. Wearing the mask will be compulsory, all COVID norms will have to be followed: Government of Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/iT4IwDVz0C — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2020

Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday had said that his government plans to reopen places of worship across the state after Diwali.

Last month, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had written a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, seeking re-opening of places of worship in the state with COVID-19 precautions. Thackeray had assured the Governor that the state government would consider his request seriously and take an appropriate decision soon with all coronavirus precautions.

