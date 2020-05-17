Maharashtra Home Minister pays tribute to Dharavi cop who died of COVID-19

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday paid tribute to Assistant Police Inspector Amol Kulkarni, who was posted at Dharavi Police Station and died due to COVID-19. Deshmukh also visited Shahu Nagar Police Station in Dharavi and met the police personnel.



At least 53 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Dharavi on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the area to 1,198, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).



According to the BMC, no new death was recorded from Dadar, Mahim and Dharavi areas today.



As many as 1,606 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra, taking the total tally in the state to 30,706, including 22,479 active cases and 1,135 deaths, according to the Maharashtra Health Department. (ANI)

