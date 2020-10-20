Maharashtra: 'We are ready to allow women on all trains,' says Railways

The Railways on Monday said they were in complete readiness to allow all women on trains anytime, and that the modalities for this had been worked out at a meeting on Sunday. They were only awaiting the final nod of the chief minister.

"A discussion in this regard was held on October 18 with the Maharashtra government to finalise the modalities. The Union Ministry of Home affairs has also looked into the issue and has now told the state government authorities to finalise the modalities. The decision will be based on social and medical protocols like social distancing etc. being followed. Considering the present scenario of the pandemic, the state government has to ensure overcrowding is avoided at platforms and in trains, and effectively counter the law and order situation, if any, that may arise," a Western Railway spokesperson said, regarding the security at stations, etc.

WR is currently running 700 special suburban services, including two ladies special services during peak hours and the Central Railway has been running a total 706 special suburban services.

At present, the daily ridership of WR's suburban section is about 3.2 lakh passengers and that of CR is about 2 lakh.

The Maharashtra government on Friday had announced that it was allowing Mumbai local trains for all women commuters on the basis of regular ticket/pass. The note had stated that women commuters should be allowed from 11 am to 3 pm and again from 7 pm till the end of services for the day.

Requesting the railways to increase the frequency of local trains, a letter from the Maharashtra government's Disaster Management and Relief and Rehabilitation said the decision could be implemented any time after October 17.

