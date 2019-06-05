Mahatma Gandhi, national emblem tiles found in Swachh Bharat toilets
A case has been registered and strict action is ensured against the accused
In a shocking incident, tiles bearing pictures of Mahatma Gandhi and the national emblem were used inside toilets built under the Swachh Bharat Mission in Bulandshahr's Ichhawari village.
The incident came to light after villagers protested and leaked video footage of the toilets on various social media platforms.
"These tiles were set up on the orders of the village head. When we complained against it, we were told not to interfere as it was a decision of higher authorities," a local told ANI.
Tiles with images of Mahatma Gandhi & the national emblem found plastered on the walls of the toilets made under Swachh Bharat Mission in Bulandshahr's Ichhawari village. pic.twitter.com/sB0fkuq9UG— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 5, 2019
Soon after that the incident was reported to the district administration, officials examined the case and found the tiles bearing national symbols on walls of toilets.
Following the investigation, rural development officer Santosh Kumar was suspended and a notice was served to Gram Pradhan Savitri Devi.
"Around 508 toilets were built under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in this village. There were 13 toilets with symbols of Mahatma Gandhi and Ashoka Chakra. We have formed a team and inspected all the toilets. We have removed these tiles," said District Panchayati Raj Officer (DPRO) Bulandshahr Amarjeet Singh.
He added, "Besides the suspension of rural development officer, a notice was served to Gram Pradhan Savitri Devi. All the government accounts of Savitri have been seized. Appointing authority has been asked to take action against the officers involved in it."
A case has been registered and strict action is ensured against the accused.
Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies
