Mahesh Babu heartbroken and saddened by the demise of Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan, pays condolences

It's still hard to swallow the fact that two of Hindi Cinema's giants, Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan, are no longer amongst us. Their selfless and tireless contribution to Hindi Cinema can never be forgotten. Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29 at 11:11 am at the Kokilaben hospital due to complications arising out of Colon infection, and left behind some incredible performances and characters. For a moment, the entire fraternity was left numb. Almost all the major Bollywood celebrities paid condolences to his legacy.

And on April 30, we lost another genius, Rishi Kapoor. He was honest and always humorous, full of life, and zeal. Entertaining the audiences for over five decades, Cinema was his life and his passion. It was another major setback for the Hindi film industry and the entire Bollywood was shocked again. Battling leukaemia for the last two years, he passed away at 8:45 am IST in hospital. Tributes began pouring soon on social media.

But these tributes weren't limited to Bollywood, but even Southern legends paid homage. One of them is Mahesh Babu, who even worked with Irrfan Khan in the 2006 action-drama, Sainikudu. Talking of Irrfan first, this is what Mahesh Babu wrote- "Deeply saddened by the news of #IrrfanKhan's untimely demise. A brilliant actor gone too soon. He will be truly missed... My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. RIP." (sic)

Have a look right here:

Deeply saddened by the news of #IrrfanKhan's untimely demise. A brilliant actor gone too soon. He will be truly missed... My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. RIP ðÂÂÂðÂÂ» — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 29, 2020

And this is what he had to say about Rishi Kapoor's demise- "Heartbreaking to hear about #RishiKapoor sir. Yet another irreplaceable loss in our world of cinema... A complete entertainer and an incredibly talented actor... A true legend. My deepest condolences and strength to Ranbir and his family. May his soul rest in peace." (sic)

Have a look:

Heartbreaking to hear about #RishiKapoor sir. Yet another irreplaceable loss in our world of cinema... A complete entertainer and an incredibly talented actor... A true legend. My deepest condolences and strength to Ranbir and his family. May his soul rest in peace. ðÂÂÂðÂÂ»ðÂÂÂðÂÂ» — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 30, 2020

With the demise of two powerhouses of performers, Bollywood will never be the same!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news