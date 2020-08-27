Filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar gets extortion messages demanding Rs 35 crore, one arrested

Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar filed a complaint with Mumbai police stating that he received messages, demanding Rs 35 crore, from a person who claimed to be a member of Abu Salem's gang, an official said on Thursday. An offence was registered and transferred to the police's anti-extortion cell, he said.

Manjrekar filed a complaint at Dadar police station two days back, alleging that an unidentified person, claiming to a member of the gang of the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case convict Abu Salem, sent him messages demanding Rs 35 crore, the official said.

Man, woman pose as 'crime branch cops', extort Rs 2 lakh from couple

"As the case is sensitive and extortion bid is involved, the offence was transferred to the anti- extortion cell for investigation," the official added. As per the latest reports, one person has been arrested

The national award-winning filmmaker is credited with directing critically acclaimed movies like "Vaastav: The Reality", "Astitva" and "Viruddh".

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news