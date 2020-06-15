Mahesh Shetty shocked at Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, his team requests the media to give him privacy

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 after he was found hanging at his Bandra residence. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and a lot of Bollywood celebrities mourned his demise on social media.

The actor began his career on television with Pavitra Rishta. And one of his co-actors from the show, Mahesh Shetty, has reacted to his untimely demise. Shetty's team took its Twitter account to write a note on how the actor was shocked and heartbroken upon hearing the news. His team also asked the media to respect his privacy.

This is what they tweeted:

On February 4, 2015, Shetty took to his Instagram account to share a picture from Rajput's birthday celebrations. He had written- "Never needed a best friend with u around brother!" (sic) Have a look right here:

Born on January 21, 1986, in Patna, Sushant Singh Rajput hailed from Maldhiha in Bihar. Rajput had ranked seventh in the All India Engineering Entrance Examination and had cleared 11 national engineering exams. He studied Bachelor of Engineering (Mechanical Engineering) from Delhi Technological University (DTU). Sushant was also a National Olympiad Winner in Physics.

However, the actor dropped out of college to pursue a career in Hindi Cinema. Beginning his career with Television in the form of Pavitra Rishta, he made his debut in Bollywood with Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che in 2013. After the success of this film, there was no looking back for the actor. He went on to do films like Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Kedarnath, M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Sonchiriya, and Chhichhore.

