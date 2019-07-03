Mahie Gill reveals she has a three-year-old daughter with her live-in boyfriend

bollywood

Mahie Gill feels people should not make an issue about having children out of wedlock

Mahie Gill recently hit healines when she revealed that she has a three-year-old-daughter, Veronica, with her live-in boyfriend. The actor got candid during the promotions of her upcoming film, Family Of Thakurganj. Mahie also spoke about marriage and said people should not make an issue about having children out of wedlock.

In an interview with Navbharat Times, Mahie Gill, a proud mother of a daughter, said 'Yes, I have not been married yet. When I want to marry, I will do it.'

After years of speculations, Mahie finally accepted that she is in a relationship. Talking about her relationship, she was quoted saying, "It's been many years. And I'm very happy."

Though Mahie has still never shared her boyfriend or even daughter's photos on Instagram and one awaits for the day when the family picture will be out!

On the work front, Mahie Gill will be seen opposite her frequent co-star Jimmy Shergill in Family Of Thakurganj. Family of Thakurganj revolves around the values of family, values of culture and new thinking. Rajput, a Ranchi-based businessman, says the movie is set in a small town of North India. The movie, directed by Manoj Jha, is being produced under his banner Lovely World Entertainment.

The film is slated to release on July 19.

