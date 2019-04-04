Malaika and Amrita Arora working out together is sibling goals

bollywood

Sisters Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora gave mid-week motivation to their followers by doing yoga together

Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/malaikaaroraofficial

Malaika Arora can't seem to get over her Maldivian vacation with her girl gang. The diva posted yet another picture from the trip as a series of Throwback Thursday photos. Now that the actress and fitness icon has returned to Mumbai, she is back with her posts related to fashion, food and fitness.

Every Monday, Malaika posts a video of her working out at the gym as a series started by her on Instagram, 'Malaika's Monday Motivation.' Since she was basking under the Maldivian sun, Malaika couldn't give her fans her Monday dose of fitness, and therefore, has indulged in some midweek exercises.

She shared a picture with sister Amrita Arora on Instagram, in which the sisters are seen doing yoga together. Malaika believes that doing yoga with a partner enhances and builds a unique relationship with them. She captioned this picture as: "#midweekmotivation with my sis @amuaroraofficial .... Yoga not only connects you to your inner self but also it forms a unique bond with your yoga partner! It is a healthy process to build on your relationships. Performing acro yoga with someone you love is not only one of the wonderful experiences but it is also soulful and meditative in its own way! Sisters who practice yoga together #namaslay together! [sic]"

Rumours are rife that Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were holidaying together in the Maldives. What added fuel to this rumour were Arjun Kapoor's holiday pictures from the beach destination. The duo was also clicked leaving Mumbai airport together.

On the other hand, there are also rumours of them tying the knot in April 2019. Well, let's wait to hear it from Malaika and Arjun!

