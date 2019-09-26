Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora steal the limelight at Vogue Beauty Awards

The stars of the Hindi film industry glided on the red carpet of the Vogue Beauty Awards 2019 looking their stylish best. While everyone tries to put their best fashion foot forward and sashay on the red carpet, there are a few who manage to impress the fashion police. The Beauty Awards took place at a plush hotel in Juhu, Mumbai, and the event was owned by the Arora sisters. Why do we say this? Check this out.

Malaika Arora is a fitness inspiration; the actress swears by yoga and never misses a day of her workout. The reality show judge and fitness expert was honoured with the Fitspiration Award of the year by her sister, Amrita Arora Ladak. The latter stated her excitement on presenting this award to the Chhaiyya Chhaiyya actress. Amrita shared a photo with Malaika and wrote: "The moment I get to give my sister @malaikaaroraofficial the fit inspiration of the year award at the vogue Awards @vogueindia !!! Proud moment, who run the world ....girlssss [sic]"

Their best friend from the girl gang and actress Karisma Kapoor also congratulated the 45-year-old for defying age with her daily workouts. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Chunky Panday's wife Bhavana Pandey also congratulated 'Mala' for the award and her oh-so-hot look.

Malaika's boyfriend Arjun Kapoor also couldn't keep calm and dropped a fire emoticon on her Instagram post. Dressed in a sheer maxi dress with a thigh-high slit, the Munni Badnaam Hui actress oozed oomph. The statement red lipstick lifted the entire look. Amrita, on the other hand, chose to wear a black and gold gown with gelled loose hair.

Malaika Arora also shared a few photographs on her Instagram account where she complimented her baby "sis" for looking gorgeous and presenting her the award. The post on social media by Malaika read: "When the baby sis decides to walk the red carpet n looks .... n thank u @amuaroraofficial for presenting me the #voguebeautyawards [sic]"

Malaika Arora gave the credit of their good looks to their mother, Joyce Polycarp. Well, these pictures are proof that age is just a number!

Congratulations Malaika!

