Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor share photos and tease each other for its credit

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor had clicked each other's pictures when they were in Melbourne recently for a film festival

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor shared their photos on their respective Instagram accounts.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are head over heels in love with each other, and their respective social media posts are proof enough. In fact, they often drop quirky or cryptic comments on each other's post. Initially, Arjun Kapoor would just write, "hmm" to Malaika's pictures and posts, and now, as the duo has accepted their relationship on social media, they can't stop commenting on each other's posts.

Malaika Arora's latest Instagram picture with a pet has gone viral. She shared the picture to wish everyone a "Happy Sunday." While there were many who commented on the personality's beauty and the picture, there was someone, whose comment caught everyone's attention. It was none other than Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor commented, "The photographer got Skills gurl !!! (sic)" Later, the Gunday actor shared a photo of himself where he is lying his head on a table and is all smiles and ready for the photograph. His geotag was that of Melbourne. This picture of Arjun is proof that he all soaked in love and happiest as he captioned the picture: "When she caught me smiling..."

Well, this time it was Malaika Arora's turn to tease him. She left a comment on Arjun Kapoor's post that read: "Very talented photographer, I must say." Arjun's 'Gunday' co-actor and friend Ranveer Singh did not leave this chance of poking fun at his friend, and wrote, "Feels" with many heart emoticons. That's like any other friend.

In fact, at the Indian Festival of Melbourne, television actor-host Karan Tacker stepped down from the stage and interacted with the celebrities, Arjun and Malaika were seated next to each other, where he complimented Malaika for her looks and how fresh she looked even after a 20-hour long flight. He also complimented Arjun by saying how "lucky" he was to be sitting beside the reality-show judge. To which, Arjun, like a possessive boyfriend, got off from his seat, took the mic from Karan Tacker and told, "Jaake peeche wali ke saath flirt karna" (Flirt with the other girl sitting behind).

Isn't that cute?

Gone are the days when Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor kept their affair a hush-hush one. There were rumours of Arjun and Malaika tying the knot soon. However, both of them have denied this news.

