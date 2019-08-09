Watch Video: Arjun Kapoor and Karan Tacker's banter about Malaika Arora is hilarious

bollywood

A video from the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne has gone viral in which Arjun Kapoor and IIFM host Karan Tacker are indulging in a funny conversation about Malaika Arora. Check it out!

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Pic: Instagram/@arjunandanshulaa

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been painting the town red with their love. Recently, the couple joined the 10th year celebrations of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). One of the videos from the festival went viral on social media in which Arjun Kapoor and IIFM host Karan Tacker are indulging in a fan banter about Malaika Arora.

In the video, which was uploaded by Arjun Kapoor's fan club, shows Karan complimenting Malaika over her looks. "I must say that even after a 20-hour flight, you look absolutely gorgeous," Karan is heard telling her in the video. Arjun then takes the mic and says, "Jaake peeche wali ke sath flirt karna (There's a lady at the back, go and flirt with her)".

Check out the video below:

The film festival was held on Thursday, August 8, at Melbourne's Central Business District. Considered amongst the largest Indian film festivals, it had the creme de la creme of Bollywood present there including Shah Rukh Khan, Tabu, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Sriram Raghavan, Rima Das, and Zoya Akhtar. Shah Rukh Khan was the guest of honour at the festival.

Speaking about Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's relationship, the duo has now confessed feelings for each other in front of the media and also on digital platforms, and are now spotted together.

Recently, Arjun Kapoor accompanied Malaika Arora to her mother Joyce Polycarp's home at Almeida Park, Bandra. The duo was joined by Arora's sister, Amrita Arora Ladak and other family members.

Earlier, Malaika had shared a post on love as her Instagram story, tagging Arjun on it. "'Right Lovers'. The right lover will never cause anxiety. You will feel at peace. They will cease the war in your chest and fill the bones with nectar."

On the professional front, Arjun is currently busy shooting for his historical drama, Panipat, which also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. Panipat is based on the Third Battle of Panipat fought between the Maratha Empire led by Sadashiv Rao Bhau and the invading forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali, the King of Afghanistan. The film is slated to release on December 6, 2019.

Apart from this historical drama, Arjun Kapoor will also appear in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Parineeti Chopra.

