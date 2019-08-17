See Photo: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Farah Khan have a fun game night

bollywood

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor joined in for a game party with Farah Khan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her friend Kaajal Anand and Chunky Panday.

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Farah Khan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Kaajal Anand and Chunky Panday. Pic: Instagram/@farahkhankunder

Malaika and Arjun Kapoor are painting the town red with their love. The duo has now confessed their feelings for each other in front of the media and also on digital platforms, and are now regularly spotted together. Recently, the couple joined the 10th year celebrations of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) where their videos and pictures made headlines.

The couple joined in for a game party with Farah Khan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her friend Kaajal Anand and Chunky Panday. While Arjun looked uber cool in his pink sweatshirt, Malaika sported a white top and was all smiles for the photo session. Farah Khan wore a stylish brown t-shirt, while Shweta Bachchan looked beautiful in her camouflage trench coat.

Uploading the picture on her official Instagram account, Farah Khan wrote, "The Winning Team looks like this!! #gamesnight .. going strong since last 19 yrs! @shwetabachchan @putlu @chunkypanday @arjunkapoor @malaikaaroraofficial venue: @arvinddubash s beautiful home.. Food by @arvinddubash .. pic credit: sajid khan".

Speaking about Malaika and Arjun's last outing at IIFM, a video went viral on social media which showed Arjun being extra-protective towards her. It so happened that the event host Karan Tacker was complimenting Malaika over her looks. "I must say that even after a 20-hour flight, you look absolutely gorgeous," Karan is heard telling her in the video. Arjun then takes the mic and says, "Jaake peeche wali ke sath flirt karna (Go and flirt with the lady in the back)".

Before jetting off to Melbourne, Arjun Kapoor had accompanied Malaika Arora to her mother Joyce Polycarp's home at Almeida Park, Bandra. The duo was joined by Arora's sister, Amrita Arora Ladak and other family members.

On the professional front, Arjun is currently busy shooting for his historical drama, Panipat, which also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. Panipat is based on the Third Battle of Panipat fought between the Maratha Empire led by Sadashiv Rao Bhau and the invading forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali, the King of Afghanistan. The film is slated to release on December 6, 2019.

Apart from this historical drama, Arjun Kapoor will also appear in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Parineeti Chopra.

